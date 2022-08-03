Clean Room Robots Market is Expected to Reach Valuation of USD 12.06 Billion by 2028

Reports And Data

Clean room robot market is witnessing increased growth due to high demand from both consumer and medical electronic industries

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global clean room robots market size is expected to reach USD 12.06 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Clean room robot market revenue growth is driven significantly by high demand for contaminant-free equipment, machines, and environment. Clean room robot fulfils the required cleanroom standard which makes it useful in medical and pharmaceutical cleanrooms where there is a need for limited human contact and exposure to contaminants.

Cleanroom robots controls and prevent dust, vapors, airborne particles and moisture from entering and contaminating the room and equipment. Guidelines laid down by the Government have forced companies to adopt clean room robots. For instance, FDA recommends that in pharmaceutical industry, areas adjacent to aseptic processing line must meet at least ISO Class 7 standards. These standards are ensuring the growth of the market.

High demand for clean room robots in the electronic industry is another factor driving market revenue growth. Semiconductor industry uses thin film technology to manufacture sensors and microprocessors, and even single particle of dust can render the product useless. This is encouraging companies to adopt clean room robots to minimize risks and reduce overall losses.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in shortage of skilled professionals in the manufacturing sector as a result of the lockdown, and this shortfall has created urgent demand for clean room robots. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting clean room robots to reduce dependence on human workforce for high-risk and repetitive operations. In July 2020, Omron launched UVC disinfectant robot to deal with the COVID-19 virus and limit potential of infection and spread among medical personnel and staff. The robot has easy to use software that does not require any modifications on premises.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• In October 2020, ABB introduced cleanroom version of IRB 1100 robots. The robot features include sealed body and hygienic paint to prevent leakage of contaminants such as oil, particles, and grease, and is suitable for applications in electronics, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, semiconductors, and solar panel manufacturing.

• SCARA robots are popular for small-scale robotic application in cleanrooms. These robots offer substantial rigidity for robots in vertical direction, flexibility in horizontal plane, and are also more cost-effective. This type of robot is preferred due to ruggedness, speed, and durability, and these are advantages of SCARA robots driving robust demand.

• Robotic arms are highly accurate and precise and improve production capacity in the manufacturing sector. However, robotic arms are among the most expensive components and designs can be complex and time-consuming to manufacture. Robotic arms consist of motors, sensors, and drives, and provide maximum water and dust resistance.

• Electrical and electronics segment accounted for a significantly larger revenue share in 2020 as most computer processors in the electronics industry are subjected to intense vacuum, ultraviolet rays, and high energy plasmas, which are not human-friendly. The potential risks and increasing focus on workforce safety is driving rapid demand for clean room robots. Increased production of wafers, chips, and sensors require clean environments, which is further driving demand for clean room robots.

• Cleanroom robots market in North America accounted for a significantly larger revenue share than other regional markets in 2020, attributed to high adoption of advanced technologies, increasing research & development activities in pharmaceutical industries, particularly associated with new drug discovery, and high demand for convenience food. Additionally, presence of leading aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman is causative of rapidly rising demand for cleanroom robots in North America.

• Some major players in the global market include KUKA, Denso, FANUC, ABB Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Electric, EPSON, Aerotech, NACHI-FUJIKOSHI, and Yamaha.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global clean room robots market based on type, component, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Articulated Robots

• Parallel Robots

• SCARA Robots

• Collaborative Robots

• Cartesian Robots

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Robotic Arm

• Sensors

• Motors

• Controllers

• Power Supply

• Drives

o Pneumatic

o Electric

• End Effectors

o Vacuum Cups

o Grippers

o Clamps

• Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Food and Beverages

• Electrical and Electronics

• Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

• Plastics, Rubber, and Chemicals

• Aerospace

• Optics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest Of MEA

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.