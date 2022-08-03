Global Diaphragm Pump Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Diaphragm Pump Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Diaphragm Pump Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the diaphragm pump market size is expected to grow from $5.25 billion in 2021 to $5.6 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The global diaphragm pump market size is expected to grow to $7.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7%. The growing demand for oil and gas will propel the diaphragm pump market growth.

The diaphragm pump market consists of sales of diaphragm pumps by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a hydraulically or mechanically actuated positive displacement pump which utilizes a combination of reciprocating action and either a flapper valve or a ball valve to transfer liquids. Diaphragm pumps are used to meter, dose, and transfer liquids for their suction lift properties. They are used for transferring waste, debris, stones, sludge, and other industrial fluids.

Global Diaphragm Pump Market Trends

Product innovation is shaping the diaphragm pump market. Companies in the market are focusing on developing diaphragm pumps that are highly efficient and environmentally friendly.

Global Diaphragm Pump Market Segments

The global diaphragm pump market is segmented:

By Mechanism: Air Operated, Electrically Operated

By Operation: Single Acting Diaphragm Pump, Double Acting Diaphragm Pump

By End-user: Water Treatment, Oil and Gas, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage, Others

By Geography: The global diaphragm pump market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Diaphragm Pump Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides diaphragm pump market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global diaphragm pump market, diaphragm pump market share, diaphragm pump market segmentation and geographies, diaphragm pump market players, diaphragm pump market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The diaphragm pump industry report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Diaphragm Pump Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Flowserve Corporation, Grundfos Holding A/S, Idex Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Leak-Proof Pumps (I) Pvt. Ltd., Lewa GmbH, Pump Solutions Group, Tapflo AB, Verder International BV, Xylem Inc., Yamada Corporation, Edwards, All-Flo Pump Company, Lutz Pumpen and Blue-White Industries

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC