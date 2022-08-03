Business Analytics Software Market Evolving Technology & Growth Outlook Expected to Reach $177 Billion by 2030

Business Analytics Software Market

The business analytics software market was dominated by North America in 2020 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in adoption of business analytics software by organizations and rise in demand for cloud-based business analytics software among SMEs have boosted the growth of the global business analytics software market.

However, high implementation costs of business analytics software and dearth of skilled workforce hinder the market growth. On the contrary, trends such as social media analytics and text analytics and rise in need to gain insights for business planning would open new opportunities for the market players.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The revenue generated from business analytics software will not be affected up to much extent during the months of coronavirus pandemic due to the uninterrupted operations of data-driven companies.

• Moreover, majority of software companies has continued their operations with work from home structure, therefore the development, deployment, and the maintenance of these software is carried out during the coronavirus pandemic. The insights offered by this software would help in coping up with the situation.

By component, the service segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in data size and complexity. However, the software segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global business analytics software market, as they help business enterprises by providing better management tools than existing ones.

By application, the customer analytics segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global business analytics software industry, due to rise in consumer behavior analytics trends and rise in competitiveness of modern business world.

However, the risk & credit analytics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period, owing to improving risk detection and decision-making capabilities of business analytics solutions.

By region, the global business analytics software market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. This is due to rise in awareness in regards to business analytics solutions. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period, owing to rise in digitization among companies and increased digital transformation of the region.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Tableau Software, Salesforce.com Inc., QlikTech International AB, and Fair Isaac Corporation.

