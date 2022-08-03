India Soft Skills Training Market Share, Segmentation, Trends Analysis, Future Dynamics and Forecast 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report by IMARC Group “India Soft Skills Training Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ the India soft skills training market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.14% during 2022-2027. Soft skills refer to core abilities that combine a set of character traits and intrapersonal or social attributes. As compared to hard skills, they emphasize more on personal characteristics, emotional intelligence, and communication abilities. Currently, online and offline are the two most common platforms deployed for teaching purposes. Soft skills training enhances leadership quality, time management capability, productivity, communication, decision-making, problem-solving, and critical thinking abilities. Consequently, they are extensively used by organizations to accomplish business-related long and short-term goals.

India Soft Skills Training Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of soft skill training across various industrial verticals can be attributed to the increasing need to bridge the skill gap amongst professionals in India. Additionally, the widespread adoption of online soft skill training programs, especially during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and consequent lockdowns, is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the emergence of e-learning platforms and their integration with virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions are impelling the market growth. Apart from this, the initiatives undertaken by the Government of India (GoI), in alliance with educational institutions to develop collaborative learning methods and training curriculum, are contributing to the market growth across the country.

India Soft Skills Training Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the India soft skills training market, along with forecasts at the country and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on soft skill type, channel provider, sourcing, delivery mode and end use industry.

Breakup by Soft Skill Type:

Management and Leadership

Administration and Secretarial

Communication and Productivity

Personal Development

Teamwork

Others

Breakup by Channel Provider:

Corporate/ Enterprise

Academic/ Education

Government

Breakup by Sourcing:

In-house

Outsourced

Breakup by Delivery Mode:

Online

Offline

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

