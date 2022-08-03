India Soft Skills Training Market Share, Segmentation, Trends Analysis, Future Dynamics and Forecast 2022-2027
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report by IMARC Group “India Soft Skills Training Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ the India soft skills training market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.14% during 2022-2027. Soft skills refer to core abilities that combine a set of character traits and intrapersonal or social attributes. As compared to hard skills, they emphasize more on personal characteristics, emotional intelligence, and communication abilities. Currently, online and offline are the two most common platforms deployed for teaching purposes. Soft skills training enhances leadership quality, time management capability, productivity, communication, decision-making, problem-solving, and critical thinking abilities. Consequently, they are extensively used by organizations to accomplish business-related long and short-term goals.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-soft-skills-training-market/requestsamplea
India Soft Skills Training Market Trends:
The widespread adoption of soft skill training across various industrial verticals can be attributed to the increasing need to bridge the skill gap amongst professionals in India. Additionally, the widespread adoption of online soft skill training programs, especially during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and consequent lockdowns, is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the emergence of e-learning platforms and their integration with virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions are impelling the market growth. Apart from this, the initiatives undertaken by the Government of India (GoI), in alliance with educational institutions to develop collaborative learning methods and training curriculum, are contributing to the market growth across the country.
India Soft Skills Training Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Key Market Segmentation:
IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the India soft skills training market, along with forecasts at the country and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on soft skill type, channel provider, sourcing, delivery mode and end use industry.
Breakup by Soft Skill Type:
Management and Leadership
Administration and Secretarial
Communication and Productivity
Personal Development
Teamwork
Others
Breakup by Channel Provider:
Corporate/ Enterprise
Academic/ Education
Government
Breakup by Sourcing:
In-house
Outsourced
Breakup by Delivery Mode:
Online
Offline
Breakup by End Use Industry:
BFSI
Hospitality
Healthcare
Retail
Media and Entertainment
Others
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-soft-skills-training-market
Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Report by IMARC Group:
Asia Pacific Dry Eye Syndrome Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-dry-eye-syndrome-market
Jewellery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/jewellery-market
Adventure Tourism Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/adventure-tourism-market
Pan Masala Market in India: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-pan-masala-processing-plant
Cosmetics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cosmetics-market
Hearing Aid Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hearing-aid-market
UAE Health Insurance Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uae-health-insurance-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Group
+ 16317911145
email us here