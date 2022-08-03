Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1200 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Monday, August 1, 2022, in the 1200 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:01 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched the victim’s bag then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/nPCDhSoFR2U

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

