North America Electric Vehicle Battery Market: Heavy Commercial Vehicle to Grow at 19.6% CAGR During 2021 - 2028

North America electric vehicle battery market to reach $22,870.6 million by 2028, at 16.4% CAGR | Lithium-Ion Battery type to grow at 18.4% CAGR.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the North America electric vehicle battery market garnered $7.70 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $22.87 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, competitive scenario, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, and regional landscape.

Download Report (232 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11692

Development of low cost and high-performance electric vehicles batteries, rise in public charging infrastructure, and strict government policies and regulations towards vehicle emission drive the growth of the North America electric vehicle battery market. However, unstable supply of raw material and safety concerns associated with battery hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for drones across emerging nations and rise in adoption of zero-emission electric vehicles application create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, the governments across the North American region implemented strict lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus. This led to a sudden downfall in the demand for electric vehicle batteries across the region.

Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of innovative electric vehicle battery solutions in the North American region.

Request for Customization of this report at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11692

The North America Electric Vehicle Battery market is segmented on the basis of battery type, propulsion type, vehicle type, and country. Based on propulsion type, the hybrid electric vehicles segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the battery electric vehicles segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 20.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the North America Electric Vehicle Battery market, and is expected to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the heavy commercial vehicle segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 19.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11692

Based on country, the market across the US region accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue, contributing to more than four-fifths of the total share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2028. However, the Canada region is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. The report also studies region include Mexico.

Leading players of the North America Electric Vehicle Battery market analyzed in the research include A123 Systems LLC, ACDelco, American Battery Solutions, Clarios, Emerson Electric Co., EnerSys, Envision AESC Group Ltd., Exide Technologies, Gridtential Energy, Inc., IAI America, Inc., Malema Engineering Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Electronics LLC, Panasonic Corporation, PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION, PARKER-HANNIFIN Corporation Fluid System Connectors Division, PARKER-HANNIFIN Corporation Instrumentation Products Division, PARKER-HANNIFIN Corporation Veriflo Division, Romeo Power, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Watlow Electric Company.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/11692

Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Battery Industry:

Electric Vehicle Charging System Market by Product Type (Home Charging Systems and Commercial Charging Systems), Mode of Charging (Plug-in Charging System and Wireless Charging System) and Charging Voltage Level (Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market by Service Type (Subscription Model and Pay-Per-Use Model) and Vehicle Type (Two-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.