Asia-Pacific Non-Lethal Weapons Market to Rake at 8.5% CAGR During 2021 - 2028

Non-lethal weapons market to reach $12,490.5 million by 2028, at 7.4% CAGR | Taser guns product type to grow at 8.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global non-lethal weapons market generated $7.37 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $12.49 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Increase in territorial conflicts across the world and technologically advanced solutions drive the growth of the global non-lethal weapons market. However, increase in number of incidents causing adverse effects of use of non-lethal weapons and government regulations and environmental concerns hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in budgetary expenses in military and R&D initiatives are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak compelled governments to impose strict lockdown across the country. This forced the non-lethal weapons manufacturing facilities to partially or completely close their operations.

Several organizations adopted the work from home culture, which declined the demand for non-lethal weapons for personal use.

The prolonged lockdown resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding the development of innovative non-lethal weapons solutions.

The global non-lethal weapons market is segmented on the basis of technology, product type, end users, and region.

Based on technology, the chemical segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the electroshock segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-users, the law enforcement agencies segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around three-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The global non-lethal weapons market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The global non-lethal weapons market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as ASP, Inc., ALS Less-Lethal Systems, Inc., Condor Non-Lethal Technologies, Combined Systems, Inc., Nonlethal Technologies, Inc., ISPRA by Ei Ltd., Rheinmentall AG, Pepperball Technologies, Inc., Zarc International Inc., and Safariland, LLC.

