Digital Health Market - Specific Opportunities & Trends Affecting the Growth | Cisco Systems, McKesson Corporation, etc

Increasing health expenditure by governments of various countries & rapid adoption of digitalization in health services are driving global digital health market

Digital Health Market Size – USD 175.20 Bn in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.2%, Market Trends – Increase in various government initiatives to facilitate adoption of digital health solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Digital Health Market size was USD 175.20 Billion in 2021 and register a revenue CAGR of 27.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing health expenditure by government of various countries and rapid adoption of digitalization in health services are key factors driving global digital health market revenue growth. Governments of various countries have increased their public health expenditure post COVID. Developing countries, such as India, have increased their healthcare expenditure by 2.1% of their GDP. Similarly, in the UK current healthcare expenditure grew by 7.1% in 2021. In addition, central and state budgets have increased their priority in healthcare, which impacts citizens against financial hardships due to Out-Of-pocket expenditures made for healthcare. Increased public health spending lowers patients overall Out-OOP, facilitating access to healthcare, particularly for underprivileged and marginalized. OOP expenses are payments made upfront by patients at Point of Care (PoC) when no financial protection plan covers full cost of medical care. Furthermore, increasing health expenditure by governments of various countries is driving market revenue growth substantially.

Digital technologies provide preventative, clinical, and rehabilitative treatments as well as solutions that are based on needs. These technologies might also make it possible for medical professionals, facilities, and health systems to organize through copious amount of information in their health databases to more directly measure diagnostic errors and lower their likelihood of happening again in the future. Moreover, computer-aided detection has also been useful in assisting radiologists in more rapidly and reliably examining images for patterns connected to underlying diseases, such as breast cancer, during mammography screening. Rapid adoption of digitalization in health services is expected to drive market revenue growth to a greater extent.

Increase in various government initiatives to facilitate adoption of digital health solutions is expected to propel revenue growth of the market. To promote technological advances and transform healthcare in NHS by 2050, the UK government announced a funding of USD 41.28 million (£32 million). Additionally, to provide a beneficial link to the healthcare system without placing an undue strain on patients, telehealth can play a crucial role by linking them with doctors in distant medical facilities

Some factors restraining digital health market revenue growth include data breaches of Electronic Health Records (EHR), slower adoption of digitalization, and poor internet connectivity in developing countries. These challenges can be overcome with time through continuous development and government initiatives and a rise in public health expenditure to facilitate adoption of digitalization of healthcare.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cerner Corporation (Oracle Corporation), NXGN Management, LLC., Epic Systems Corporation., SoftServe, AirStrip Technologies, Inc., and Healthcare Information, and Management Systems Society, Inc., others

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On 09 March 2022, Epic Systems Corporation announced to launch Garden Plot, a new software-as-a-service developed for independent medical groups. This model is designed to make it easier for providers who might find the transition to a new system burdensome to utilize ready-to-use epic solutions.

The tele-healthcare segment is expected to account for largest share over the forecast period. Increasing demand for telehealthcare services due to recent pandemic and growing popularity of virtual healthcare services are expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market.

The services segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to presence of major digital health service providers and rise in new start-ups, providing analytics and cloud services to major healthcare providers.

The healthcare consumer segment revenue is expected to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid adoption of mobile health applications and healthcare wearables by consumers.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to presence of government legislation on digital health and rapid adoption of EHR by healthcare organizations in countries of the region

Emergen Research has segmented the global digital health market based on technology, component, end user, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Tele-healthcare

Wearables

BP monitor

Glucose monitor

Pulse monitor

Others

Applications

Medical apps

Fitness apps

Health analytics

Digital health systems

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Healthcare providers

Healthcare consumers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Overview of the Digital Health Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Digital Health industry

