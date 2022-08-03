HONTIVEROS LAUDS PASSAGE OF ANTI-OSAEC LAW

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday lauds the passage of Republic Act No. 11930, otherwise known as the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Children (OSAEC) Law, which she authored and sponsored in the Senate. It lapsed into law last July 30, 2022.

"Napakasaya ko na sa wakas ay naisabatas na ang Anti-OSAEC Law. Mas dumami ang exploitative materials online lalo na nitong pandemic kaya't kailangang ma-implement na agad ang batas. Urgent action is always needed when it comes to the protection of our children," Hontiveros said.

The Anti-OSAEC Law increases the responsibilities of social media platforms, electronic service providers, as well as internet and financial intermediaries, requiring these stakeholders to block and preserve OSAEC materials and cooperate with law enforcement agents. The new law also grants additional tools to our law enforcers when surveilling and investigating OSAEC cases.

Another feature of the law is the creation of the National Coordinating Center against OSAEC and Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material (CSAEM), which will be under the Inter Agency Council against Trafficking. It also establishes protections and guarantees for child victims of OSAEC to address any psycho-social needs.

"Dahil sa bilis ng teknolohiya, mabilis din na nag-eevolve ang paraan ng mga predators sa pambibiktima online. Ayon sa aming mga sources, may mga bagong linggwahe narin silang ginagamit sa social media na hindi agad nadedetect ng ating law enforcers. Sa bagong batas, layon nating mapalakas ang kapasidad ng mga ahensyang may responsibilidad sa mga kasong ito," the senator said.

"Napakaraming reports ng OSAEC ang natatanggap ng opisina ko. Nagpapasalamat ako sa mga netizens na masipag na nagrereport sa mga nakikita nilang krimen online. Dahil sa active nilang pag-tag sa akin, naflaflag natin ang Facebook, NBI, at PNP para maaksyunan agad. This kind of participation is always welcome. Nakakalula man kadalasan ang usapin ng OSAEC, nabibigyan naman ako ng pag-asa when I see the private sector, our law enforcement agencies, and civil society coming together for the best interest of every Filipino child," Hontiveros concluded.