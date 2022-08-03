Wound Management Devices Market Opportunity Analysis, Trends, and Business Strategies | Forecast- 2026

Wound Management Devices Market

Technological advancements in wound healing procedures adopted by hospitals and clinics are further expected to boost the market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth in global Wound management devices market is due to increase in geriatric population across the globe and surge in population suffering from diabetes, which are more prone to ulcers. In addition, growing number of surgeries such as open wound surgeries are further expected to drive the market growth in the coming years

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.

• Coloplast A/S

• ConvaTec Inc.

• DERMA SCIENCES INC.

• Hollister Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• 3M Company

• Medtronic Plc.

• Mölnlycke Health Care

• Smith & Nephew

Wounds are one of the most common afflictions that affect billions of people worldwide. Wounds can be classified into acute and chronic based on the severity. Acute wounds are often recovered by natural healing process whereas chronic wounds are hard to heal due to complications from cardiovascular diseases (CVD), obesity, diabetes, and other lifestyle diseases. Wound management is a comprehensive care plan that involves methods, measures, and interventions taken while healing patients with wounds.

Increasing geriatric population across the globe, need for fast acting wound closure devices for prevention of blood loss during surgeries, and rise innumber of people suffering from chronic wounds and ulcers due to various diseases such as diabetes and CVDs primarily drivesthe market growth. In addition, technological advancements in wound healing procedures adopted by hospitals and clinics are further expected to boost the market growth.

North America occupied largest share in the wound management devices market in 2018, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, owing to increase in incidences of chronic wounds amongst the population. Moreover, growing geriatric population along with chronic diseases and rise in awareness regarding wound management devices through medical tourism programs in the region are anticipated to propel the market growth in this region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• North America occupied 44.88%the global wound management devices market sharein 2018.

• By application, diabetic foot ulcers segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• The hospitals segment is anticipated to grow at the 4.2% during the analysis period.

