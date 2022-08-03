Saumil Kohli discusses BiggBang Coworking and its innovative strategy for offering office space solutions in Mohali

Saumil_kohli Saumil-kohli Saumilkohli2

In May 2022, the founder of TimesNext Media Group, Saumil Kohli, successfully launched the BiggBang Coworking space in Mohali, Chandigarh.

Show-up, Set-up, Co-work, Repeat” — Saumil Kohli

MOHALI, CHANDIGARH, INDIA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sole vision behind this venture is to offer the locals and even the visitors of Mohali the best office space with the most premium office equipment at an affordable cost. This venture is located in the prime location of Mohali, with the national highway connected and a half-an-hour drive from the international airport.

With a 6-story tower and 700 seats available for users, this coworking space also features a pleasant layout, office culture-based technology, and defined places, combining work-from-home and work-from-office solutions with a cafeteria that feels like home and an office-like setting.

"The safety of employees and the security of crucial documents and data is the main concern for any organization, small or large, and that was the sole inspiration behind our determination to design a creative place that combines security and creativity equally." Saumil Kohli

This coworking space in mohali places a high priority on safety and offers the best conditions for a secure work environment, all to make users feel at home and give them peace of mind that their documents are in good hands. As the spacing is carefully chosen with different industries, individual teams, and working styles in mind, this coworking space has defined solutions for freelancers, startups, and even enterprises or NGOs.

A supportive and encouraging work environment that promotes and encourages job efficiency with equal creativity and development. also offers dedicated meeting rooms, conference sessions, private spaces, and a cozy cafeteria with multiple spots for hanging out while on break.

Users get the opportunity to interact and collaborate with people from different industries, learn about best practices that are applied to boost productivity, and occasionally even find a solution. Kudos to this environment. Users will be surrounded by like-minded people who are used to modern technologies and altered spatial patterns, from students to well-established businesses or organizations.

“When you're having a block, it can be difficult to continue working. One tea break with a buddy and a casual talk might even help users find the answer to their barriers. We wanted to create a community of like-minded people where users are the solution to other users' problems because we have all experienced this blockhead.” Saumil Kohli

About TimesNext Media Group

Saumil Kohli founded TimesNext Media Group in 2019. Their product line includes the TimesNext web news portal offering ongoing coverage for and about tech startups, which also consists of major sub-genres such as NFT, blockchain technology, and cryptocurrencies. alongside major tech-oriented web ventures such as MetaTelegraph, Chaintimes, Coinounce, Telelauncher, and now BiggBang Coworking.

The TimesNext Media Group is bridging the gap between technological advancements and users by providing them with daily updates and information about occurrences both in the physical world and virtual. Presently, they are also providing office space solutions and bridging the space problems of individuals, startups, and small businesses.

