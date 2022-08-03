Veterinary Medicine Market Top Key Players, Product Types and Route of Administration Analysis Forecast, 2020-2027

Veterinary Medicine Market

Demand for veterinary medicine is on the rise, owing to surge in adoption of veterinary medicine across the globe.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animals are integral part of human life as humans use them for food, labor, and companionship. In addition, animals suffer from various medical conditions, which require immediate attention and treatment. Products such a drugs, vaccines, and medicated feed additives, which are used in the treatment of animals are defined as veterinary medicines. Due to the increasing adoption of veterinary medicines worldwide, the demand for Veterinary medicines market is increasing. Moreover, rise in animal medical expenses across the globe is another major factor driving the market growth.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Archer Daniels Midland

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• Ceva Santé Animale

• Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC.

• Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.

• Evonik Industries AG (RAG Stiftung)

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Soparfin SCA.

• Virbac SA.

• Zoetis Inc.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3366

The major factors that contribute toward the growth of the veterinary medicine market include rise in number of pet owners and surge in livestock population across the globe. Furthermore, factors such as surge in prevalence of various medical conditions in animals and rise in demand for livestock products also boost growth of the veterinary medicine market. In addition, rise in animal healthcare expenditure is another major factor that fuels market growth.

The global veterinary medicine market is segmented on the basis of product, route of administration, animal type, distribution channel, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By product, it is divided into drugs, vaccines, and medicated feed additives. The drugs segment is further divided into anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, and parasiticide. In addition, the vaccines segment is divided into inactivated vaccines, attenuated vaccines, and recombinant vaccines. Similarly, the medicated feed additives segment is divided into amino acids and antibiotics.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3366

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• By product, the vaccines segment occupied one-fourth share of the global veterinary medicine market in 2019

• By route of administration, the parenteral route segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• By distribution channel, the retail veterinary pharmacies segment accounted for more than half the share of the market in 2019.

• By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3366

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Wound Management Devices Market

Near Infrared Imaging Market

𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

• North America Veterinary Medicine Market

• Japan Veterinary Medicine Market

• South Korea Veterinary Medicine Market

• Singapore Veterinary Medicine Market

• Australia Veterinary Medicine Market

• Europe Veterinary Medicine Market

• China Veterinary Medicine Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.