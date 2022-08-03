Veterinary Imaging Market A Huge Opportunity for Investors | Business and Future Opportunity

Veterinary Imaging Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterinary imaging is a branch of veterinary medicine that is used to obtain medical images of animal for diagnosis of the disease. Imaging systems such as radiography, X-ray, ultrasound imaging, MRI, CT imaging, endoscopy imaging, and others, are used to diagnose diseases in companion animals, large animals, live-stock animals, and others. The Veterinary imaging market is estimated to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to rise in pet adoption, technological advancements in veterinary imaging systems, increase in number of veterinary hospitals with surge in veterinary professionals, and surge in expenditure on animal health are majorly driving the growth of veterinary imaging market.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Agfa- Gevaert N.V.,

• Esaote SpA,

• Fujifilm holdings corp. (Sonosite, Inc.),

• General Electric (GE Healthcare),

• IMV Technologies group,

• IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.,

• Mindray Medical International Ltd.,

• MinXray, Inc.,

• Siemens AG,

• Toshiba Corporation (Canon Medical Systems Corporation).

The global veterinary imaging market is segmented based on product type, animal type, application, end user, and region. Based on product type, the market is classified as instrument and reagents. According to animal type, the market is categorized as companion animals, large animals, and others. Application such as orthopedics & traumatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and others, are covered in the report. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into clinics & hospitals, reference labs, and others. By region, the market is studied Asia-Pacific presents lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the veterinary imaging market, growth in awareness about veterinary imaging, and growing adoption of companion animals with rise in animal health awareness supports the market growth.

Moreover, increase in disposable income, improvement in animal health spending, rise in importance of livestock animals, boost in the demand for protein-rich animal food, surge in consumption of meat & dairy products and rise in number of veterinary hospitals with advanced imaging systems, further contribute toward the market growth. Some other factors such as increase in number of pet ownership, and rise in demand for advanced imaging systems are expected to drive the growth of the veterinary imaging market in Asia-Pacific.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• Based on product type, the instrument segment held more than three-fifths share in the global market in 2018.

• Based on animal type, the large animals segment exhibits rapid growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026.

• On the basis of application, the orthopedics and traumatology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• According to end user, the clinics and hospitals segment exhibits fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026.

• Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

