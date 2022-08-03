MarketResearchReports.com: Global Gypsum Market to reach USD 23.77 billion by 2025
The report covers the total addressable market, market penetration, opportunity, and demand for Gypsum products from 2019-2025LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gypsum is a soft sulfate mineral composed of calcium sulfate dihydrate, with the chemical formula CaSO4·2H2O. It is widely mined and used as a fertilizer and as the main constituent in many plaster forms, blackboard/sidewalk chalk, and drywall. A massive fine-grained white or a lightly tinted variety of gypsum, called alabaster, has been used for sculpture by many cultures, including Ancient Egypt, Mesopotamia, Ancient Rome, the Byzantine Empire, and the Nottingham alabasters of Medieval England. Gypsum also crystallizes as translucent crystals of selenite. It forms as an evaporite mineral and as a hydration product of anhydrite.
The Mohs scale of mineral hardness defines gypsum as hardness value two based on scratch hardness comparison. Gypsum products mainly include gypsum board, gypsum plaster, etc.
The results of our recent study showed that the Global Gypsum market had a total sales value of 16603 M USD back in 2015 and increased to 19516 M USD in 2019. We study the development law of the market in the past few years and establish a data model to analyze and deduce future market changes. Finally, we predicted that the Gypsum market's value can be 23776 M USD by 2025. The CAGR of Gypsum is 4% from 2020 to 2025.
North America was the largest revenue market, with a market share of 29% in 2015 and 27% in 2019, a decrease of 2%. In 2019, the Middle East & Africa market share was 22%, ranking second. With the improvement of the economic level, the downstream demand continues to expand, and the technological level of these regions continues to improve, which will further promote market development.
Gypsum sale companies are mainly from North America and Middle East & Africa; the industry concentration rate is not high. The top three companies are Knauf Gips KG, Saint Gobain, and National Gypsum Company, with a revenue market share of 18%, 13%, and 7% in 2019.
Other players include:
>Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC
>Yoshino Gypsum Co.,Ltd
>Etex Group
>American Gypsum Company
>Zawawi Minerals LLC
>Global Mining Company
>Mada Gypsum
>Gypsemna
>Osman Group
>Gulf Gypsum Industrial
>VANS Gypsum
Market segmentation by types:
>Natural
>Synthetic
Market segmentation by applications:
>Pre-Engineered Metal buildings
>Residential
>Industrial
>Commercial
>Institutional
>Other
