Smart Water Management Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly by 2029

Smart Water Management Market

The major trends driving this smart water management market are aging water infrastructure and implementation of stringent environmental standards.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on the background of such requirements, the demand for smart water management is expected to surge and the smart water management market for the same is projected to grow at a promising CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The aim of this report is to provide an insight on the global smart water management market, current and projected trends, and to carry out an in-depth analysis of the market potential. This report analyzes opportunities in the developed and emerging economies so that companies can make strategic decisions and gain competitive edge. The major trends driving this market are aging water infrastructure, regulatory compliances, implementation of stringent environmental standards, etc. The rapid growth in urbanization and industrialization taking place in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to open up new opportunities for the existing and new participants. The industry is very competitive due to the presence of some dominant smart water management device manufacturers and service providers in the market.

The segments covered in this report include market analysis by devices, by solution, by services and by geography. Based on devices used for smart water management, the market is segmented into advanced water meters, meter read technology and cellular network. Advanced water meters are further segmented into AMR water meters and AMI water meters. The sub segments covered under solutions include enterprise asset management for water & wastewater utilities, network monitoring, advanced pressure management, supervisory control & data acquisition (SCADA systems), advanced analytics, meter data management (MDM), residential water efficiency and smart irrigation management systems.

Based on services, the smart water management market is segmented into valve management, pipeline condition assessment, hydrant management and information management. The global smart water management market by geography is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

Some of those key players in smart water management industry are IBM, Siemens, Schnieder, GE, ABB, Nalco, TaKaDu, i2O water and others. To battle with this competition and to enhance their profit, market share and image, companies are opting for various business strategies. For instance, Nalco an Ecolab company acquired Champion technologies, one of its competitors, in order to expand its market share, product offerings and services in water, hygiene and energy technologies.

KEY BENEFITS

This report gives an insight on the smart water management technology and its applications

Detailed analysis of drivers and constraints of smart water management market have been discussed

Porter’s five force and SWOT analysis would facilitate decision makers in making strategic decisions by providing them insight on current market conditions and important factors

Analysis of key market players and their strategies are discussed in the report in order to understand the competition in better way

Market segmentation is been conducted based on services, solutions, devices and geographic location, which would assist companies in deciding on the segments of importance

Analysis of current market scenario as well as the future estimations through 2020-2029 would assist the decision makers understand the future prospects of the market.

