Vantage Circle Partners with Paradiso to Enhance Employee Engagement

Vantage Circle Partners With Paradiso

Vantage Circle announced a strategic partnership with Paradiso Learning Solutions, a complete eLearning solutions provider.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a global leading simple and AI-empowered employee engagement platform, announced a strategic partnership with Paradiso Learning Solutions, a complete eLearning solutions provider.

This partnership will enable Vantage Circle and Paradiso Solutions will not only improve employee engagement but also foster an authentic & vibrant employee experience for companies of all sizes.

It will provide a seamless employee experience and the best user experience, focusing on bridging the gap between employees’ personal development through the learning management system and engagement.

Vantage Circle aims to shape an inclusive work culture and build winning work cultures across the globe through innovative AI-powered employee engagement solutions. Its suite of solutions, namely, Vantage Rewards, Vantage Perks, Vantage Pulse, and Vantage Fit, is designed to address the conscious need to enhance workforce productivity by presenting a great employee experience.

Paradiso offers LMS and course catalogues as eLearning products, course development, & managed training services. One of the best award-winning, it aims at making learning accessible, affordable, and simple for companies or organizations worldwide.

“We look forward to partnering with Paradiso Solutions and revolutionizing the employee experience across organizations. We strive to provide the employees and the managers an integrated platform to leverage the employee engagement gap'', says Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

“We are sure that employee experiences will reach the next level in the LMS by partnering with Vantage Circle. Improving employee engagement within the LMS will be much easier with the partnership," says Sachin Chaudhari, CEO of Paradiso Solutions.

About Paradiso Learning Solutions: Paradiso Solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, is very suitable for small and medium businesses. It is more famous for its more than 100 integrations with various applications ranging from CRM, CMS, HRMS, Web conferencing, e-commerce, and sharing tools. It extends to a course library of 5000+ contents available at additional cost. The in-built chatbox accelerates the problem-resolving process. The platform offers limited modules that facilitate easy navigation for its users. Its clients include L&T, Air India, Vivo Energy, Antal, Bank of Baroda and many more. Visit https://www.paradisosolutions.com/ for more information.

About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a global employee engagement company that uses AI-based innovations to support HRs in simplifying and improving the employee experience. With Vantage Circle's all-in-one platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major areas of engagement: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit https://www.vantagecircle.com/ to learn more.