MSAR Government condemns Taiwan visit by U.S. House of Representatives’ Speaker

MACAU, August 3 - The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government today condemns the visit to Taiwan region by the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States of America, Ms Nancy Pelosi.

The MSAR Government has kept a consistent stance on the Taiwan issue. The MSAR Government devotes resolute determination to safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, in firm adherence to the one-China principle.

Speaker Pelosi’s visit to the Taiwan region of China is a blatant interference in China’s internal affairs, gravely undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, wantonly tramples on the one-China principle, greatly threatens peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and seriously endangers China-U.S. relations.

The Taiwan issue is the most important and most sensitive issue at the core of China-U.S. relations. The incumbent U.S, administration has claimed that it is committed to the one-China policy, but action-wise, it has been backtracking.

The MSAR Government firmly expresses its strongest opposition to any interference in China’s internal affairs, by any external forces. The MSAR Government offers its full support and cooperation regarding the country’s determination to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and it also resolutely safeguards the country’s sovereignty, security and development interests.

MSAR Government condemns Taiwan visit by U.S. House of Representatives' Speaker

