Robotic Innovations Including Weapon Detection & Security Dog Unit for Wide Ranging Applications: Stock Symbol: AITX

Robotic Innovations Including Weapon Detection and Security Dog Unit for Wide Ranging Applications: Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions: AITX

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX)

I estimate that this market is worth $500 million a year in recurring revenue. I’m excited to see how much of that can be captured by RAD” — Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robotic Innovations Including Weapon Detection and Security Dog Unit for Wide Ranging Applications: Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Stock Symbol: AITX)  Artificial Intelligence & Robotic Solutions for Industry, Schools, and Government. Plans to Introduce Latest Robotic Innovation at Atlanta GSX Expo in September. Selection of Initial 5 Recipients in School Firearm Detection Donation Campaign. Security Units Deploying to Fortune 50 Transportation Company. Launch of NFT Based on AITX Best-Selling and Award-Winning ROSA Unit. Plans for Robotic Security and Inspection Dog.Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX) is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges, and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, the AITX RAD, RAD-M, and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen their business.AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staff and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare.AITX Website: https://aitx.ai/home-ca/ Video presentations of AITX advancements in AI and Robotics are available via YouTube.Click here: https://www.youtube.com/c/AITX-RAD/videos AITX to Reveal RIO at Upcoming GSX Security Trade ShowOn August 2nd AITX announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) will formally unveil the long-awaited RIO project at GSX (Global Security Exchange) to be held in Atlanta September 12-14. RAD is exhibiting at GSX in booth 1650.RIO (ROSA Independent Observation) continues the AITX expansion of its best-selling ROSA security robot lineup. With the introduction of RIO, AITX is planning on adding new software features that will be rolled out to all existing and new units. This will be an important expansion of the human-machine interaction abilities of AITX solutions.AITX solutions have been proven to reduce or eliminate a variety of crimes against property and people during the course of our 2 million in-service and deployed hours.AITX Selects Initial Recipients of ‘Bailey’s Gift’ School Firearm Detection CampaignOn July 29th AITX announced the selection of the initial 5 recipients of its school firearm detection campaign. The program, Bailey’s Gift is named in memory of Bailey Holt, who was shot and killed by a gunman during the 2018 Marshall County High School shooting in Kentucky.The campaign was initially designed to provide 10 ROSA security robots with firearm detection capabilities to underfunded or vulnerable K-12 schools in the US. On July 26th, AITX announced that it was expanding the number of donated units to as many as 45, by directing net proceeds from its continuing ROSA NFT sales to support the ‘Bailey’s Gift’ campaign.Also selected to receive AITX ROSA units were 2 schools in Kentucky, plus a Northern California high school.AITX believes that there are over 100,000 K-12 schools that could immediately benefit from this firearm detection technology. The AITX RAD solution deploys quickly and provides a non-biased level of early detection and deterrence to potential firearm-related events in and around these buildings.AITX to Deploy 13 Units to Fortune 50 Transportation Company; 1 ROAMEO Mobile Robot and 12 ROSA Devices for 2 LocationsOn June 30th AITX announced an agreement with a Fortune 50 global leader in transportation, e-commerce, and business services to deploy 12 ROSA security robots and 1 ROAMEO mobile robot at 2 of the client’s facilities. The client is not being identified at this time due to non-disclosure agreements.6 ROSAs will be at each of the 2 locations and the single ROAMEO will be on patrol at the client’s largest logistics center. The client has experienced an increase in trespassing at many of their locations. The fleet of ROSA units and the mobile ROAMEO robot is to provide a deterrence to these instances, reducing the client’s reliance on costly manpower. Deployment is expected to begin in July 2022. With this order, AITX has publicly announced a record-shattering 85 units ordered during the month of June.NFT Based on AITX Best-Selling and Award-Winning ROSAOn June 29th AITX announced a non-fungible token (NFT) program. All digital artwork was created in-house. The NFT celebrates ROSA, RAD’s best-selling device which like the NFT is also unique. AITX expects to announce several large-scale orders and deployments over the coming months and years.AITX Receives 8-Unit ROSA OrderOn July 28th AITX announced an order for 8 ROSA security robots from one of its dealer channel partners. The 8 ROSAs will be deployed at a new end-user, a gated community in California. AITX Announces Updated Plans for Robotic Security and Inspection DogOn July 27th AITX announced revisions to its plans and positioning for a robotic dog for the security services, logistics, utilities, and property management industries. CASSIE™ (Crawling Autonomous Safety Security Inspection Equipment) is the latest officially announced addition to the AITX family of robotic security and safety solutions and marks the second AITX mobile robot. CASSIE will be produced in the US at the AITX manufacturing facility in Detroit.

