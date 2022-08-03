Blockchain in BFSI Market Registering a CAGR of 13.4% From 2018–2026

Blockchain in BFSI Market

The platform segment is expected to garner major market revenue in 2018 & is expected to remain dominant during the blockchain in BFSI market forecast period.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in need for transactions transparency & accountability, greater adoption of cross-border payments and surge in investment by banks in blockchain-based solutions fuel the growth of the global blockchain in BFSI market. On the other hand, lack of skilled workforce restrains the growth to some extent.

However, increase in demand from developing economies and growth in demand for increased scalability, transaction speed and reduction in processing costs are expected to create a number of opportunities in the near future.

According to the report, the global blockchain in BFSI market garnered $277.1 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $22.46 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 73.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and wavering market trends.

Based on component, the platform segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the global blockchain in BFSI market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its quality to create new products and services which helps in generating new revenue opportunities for organizations.

The services segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 76.1% during 2019–2026. Rise in need to deploy and integrate blockchain platform and solutions in BFSI ecosystem are the major factors accelerating the market growth.

Based on application, the small contracts segment held the major share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global blockchain in BFSI market. Increase in demand from enterprises to fill the analog gap between contracts is fueling the growth of the segment.

The compliance management segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 78.7% till 2026. The ability of compliance management to provide immutable records for regulators has worked as the major factor driving the growth of the segment.

Based on geography, North America contributed to nearly half of the global blockchain in BFSI market revenue in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance by 2026. The presence of major market players and growing concerns for forgery in the region has propelled the adoption of blockchain.

Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 79.3% during the estimated period. This is due to increase in collaborations, merger, and acquisitions activities among BFSI and IT organizations in this province.

Key Benefits for Blockchain In BFSI Market:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global blockchain in BFSI market trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• A detailed analysis of the blockchain in BFSI market segment measures the potential of the market. These segments outline the favorable conditions for the market.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• The current blockchain in BFSI market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the industry.

The global blockchain in BFSI market is dominated by the global blockchain in BFSI players such as Alphapoint, Auxesis Group, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Bitfury Group Limited., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Infosys Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE.

