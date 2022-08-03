Container Orchestration Market to Get a New Boost with CAGR of 17.2% by 2026 | Allied Market Research

Container Orchestration Market

Lack of cloud architect skills required for operating the container orchestration tools is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in adoption of application container technology, increase in implementation of micro-services, and rise in popularity of open-source container orchestration platforms drive the growth of the global container orchestration market.

On the other hand, lack of cloud architect skills required for operating the container orchestration tools impedes the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, usage of container orchestration for IoT devices and rise in investment in application container technology are expected to create a number of opportunities for the frontrunners in the industry.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global container orchestration market was pegged at $332.7 million in 2018 and is anticipated to hit $1.38 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on component, the platform segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the global container orchestration market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate from 2019 to 2026. The rise in adoption of container orchestration platform due to its multiple advantages and availability of open source container orchestration tools are the factors driving the growth of this segment.

On the other hand, the services segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 21.2% by the end of 2026. As these services reduce the time and costs associated with optimizing container orchestration procedures in the initial phase of deployment.

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment contributed to more than two-third of the global container orchestration market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to retain its top status till 2026. As containerization is becoming an important accelerator for large enterprises to continue to be agile at releasing new features and products at scale, and to fulfil the growing business needs.

At the same time, the SMEs segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 21.0% during the study period. This is due to increase in adoption of cloud-based technologies and gradual understanding of the process of container orchestration.

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2018, generating more than two-fifths of the global container orchestration market. As major market players that offer advanced container orchestration solutions are present in this region.

Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 22.2% by 2026. This is due to rise in awareness about cloud computing technology and containerization to enhance resource utilization and benefit from the scalable cloud architecture.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• This study includes the analytical depiction of the global container orchestration market forecast and trends to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• The current container orchestration market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the container orchestration industry.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

