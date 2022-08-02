Submit Release
News Search

There were 960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,001 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Vadnais As Student Regent For Stephen F. Austin State University

TEXAS, August 2 - August 2, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Paige Vadnais as the student regent for the Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents (SFA) for a term set to expire on May 31, 2023. The board of regents is authorized by the Texas legislature and consists of nine members and a student regent. The board is responsible for preserving institutional independence, defending its right to manage its own affairs, enhancing the public image of the institution, providing policy direction, and assisting the university achieve its full potential.

Paige Vadnais of Forney is a Graduate Assistant for Student Life at SFA. She received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and is pursuing a Master of Arts in Student Affairs in Higher Education at SFA.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Vadnais As Student Regent For Stephen F. Austin State University

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.