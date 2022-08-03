Submit Release
News Search

There were 961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,001 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Estonian Foreign Minister Reinsalu

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu. Secretary Blinken congratulated Foreign Minister Reinsalu on his appointment as Foreign Minister and highlighted the strength of the partnership between Estonia and the United States as we marked the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations last week. The Secretary thanked Estonia for its exemplary support for Ukraine and for its steadfast cooperation as we work together to respond to threats to our shared democratic values from Russia and the People’s Republic of China.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Estonian Foreign Minister Reinsalu

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.