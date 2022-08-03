Governor announces $5.7 million for new Sandoval County Public Safety Complex

BERNALILLO – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was joined by county officials and law enforcement leadership on Tuesday to announce $5.7 million in funding for a new Sandoval County Public Safety Complex.

The complex will house both the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s Emergency Operations Center, maximizing coordination and improving joint emergency responses.

“It is critical that we provide law enforcement and first responders with every tool they need to safety and effectively protect New Mexican lives and property,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Investments like these not only improve public safety and our ability to respond to disasters, they also demonstrate our deep respect for the work our first responders do every day.”

The governor appropriated $5.1 million of her capital outlay during the 2022 legislative session for the project, which is anticipated to cost $14.2 million. Construction has already begun, and the project is expected to be completed in 2024.

“The new complex is going to allow the county to better respond to any emergency situation, including wildfires and flooding,” said Sandoval County Manager Wayne Johnson. “We are grateful to the governor for her continued support of first responders and law enforcement in Sandoval County.”

Sandoval County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state, and the new complex will accommodate the present needs of the county, as well as the expanded needs in the future.