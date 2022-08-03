MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, July 25, 2022 to Monday, August 1, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, July 25, 2022, through Monday, August 1, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 66 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, July 25, 2022

An Armscor Precision 1600 .22 caliber rifle and a Glock .177 caliber BB gun were recovered in the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old James Corey Lipson, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Possession of an Unregistered firearm, Simple Assault, and Threats to Do Bodily Harm. CCN: 22-106-572

A BB gun was recovered in the 700 block of 5th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-106-598

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court, Southeast. CCN: 22-106-935

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of S Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Michael Davon Hamm, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Possession with intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed Bench Warrant, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-106-943

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5600 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-106-948

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Taurus Slim 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 3400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 50-year-old Lucian Elias Babajego, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, No Permit, Felon in Possession, Identity Theft – Second Degree, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-106-985

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 22nd Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Jaye Brebuor, of Owings Mill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-106-989

A Jimenez Arms JA-Nine 9mm caliber was recovered in the 2900 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-107-067

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Michael Antonio Alston, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Obliterate, Remove, change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-107-123

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Titus Daytwon Kittrell, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-107-489

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 700 block of T Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-107-548

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 21-year-old Demond Howard, of no fixed address, and 20-year-old Malachi Alejandro Augusto, of Sterling, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-107-550

Thursday, July 28, 2022

A Beretta Parabellum 92 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Latricia Nicole Morgan, of Northwest, D.C. for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-107-762

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun and a Century Arms 7.62 caliber rifle were recovered in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Omar Carvelle Washington, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-107-809

A J.W. Price 30 gauge shotgun and a Harrington & Richardson Pardner Pump 12 gauge shotgun were recovered in the 400 block of Decatur Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-107-853

A Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 22-107-931

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Madison Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Hasan Johnson, of Northwest, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Threats to Do Bodily Harm, No Permit, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Obliterate, Remove, change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-107-961

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Erick Armarciyae Sumpter, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Dangerous Weapon Inside Home, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-108-024

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-108-055

A Ruger P-95 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block 3rd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Leroy Quarles, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-108-153

Friday, July 29, 2022

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Davon Greggory Whittaker, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-108-211

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Joshua Isaiah Poree, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-108-215

A BB gun was recovered in the 400 block of 7th Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-108-331

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Glock 31 .357 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1600 block of Park Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Jamal Byrd, of Baltimore, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. CCN: 22-108-443

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Anthony Chapman, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-108-541

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of 15th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Rodney Quinnard Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Obliterate, Remove, change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-108-617

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of 15th Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-108-620

Saturday, July 30, 2022

A Heckler & Koch .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Joliet Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-108-719

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Jeffrey Louis Dodson, Jr., of North Prince George, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-108-757

A Mossberg 190 16 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 1600 block of V Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-108-961

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-108-981

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-109-006

An Austria Glock 19 BB gun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3300 block of 14th Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-109-081

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Siquan Doniel Proctor, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-109-088

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .380 handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4200 block of 7th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-109-122

A Taurus 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Madison Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-109-141

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Krystal McMillian, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 22-109-145

Sunday, July 31, 2022

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Terrence Leon Johnson, of Fort Washington, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-109-298

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of V Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-109-324

A Taurus 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 3600 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Brandon Lewis Johnson, of Fredericksburg, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-109-465

A Century Arms Mini Draco 7.62 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Cameron Emmanual-Levane Burch, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-109-531

A Cobray FS-380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Diamond Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., and 26-year-old Donte Malik Middleton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 22-109-576

A Rossi Amadeo .38 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 600 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-109-643

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Curtis Court, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Robert Brandon, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Simple Assault, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-109-652

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Takoma Park, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Absconder, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-109-662

A Ruger SR-9C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-109-675

A Walther PK-380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Patrick Carlton Akoto, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Receive/Possess a Firearm having a Serial Number Obliterated/Removed/Altered. CCN: 22-109-711

Monday, August 1, 2022

A Taurus PT-111 G2 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2500 block of N Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Marshall Allen, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Operation of All-Terrain Vehicles and Dirt Bikes, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-110-102

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Melvin Sylvester Green, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-110-121

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of K Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-110-177

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 Shield .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of M Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Byron De’Sean Preston, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-110-206

A Bersa Thunder 380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Hobart Place, Northwest. CCN: 22-110-231

A Ruger LC9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-110-232

A Taurus PT-840 .40 caliber handgun and a Dan Wesson Arms .357 caliber revolver were recovered in the 5700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Martail Bennett, of Southeast, D.C., for C Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CN: 22-110-255

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Harvard Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Mustafa Rahiem Lewis-Hampton, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-110-261

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old O’Dell William Borges, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-110-287

A Springfield Armory XD40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The follow person was arrested: 21-year-old Antonio Winslow, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Unlawful Entry. CCN: 22-110-330

A SCCY Industries Roebuck Quad Lock 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Division Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 57-year-old Raymond Kenneth Stoddard, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Felon in Possession, Assault with Dangerous Weapon Intent to do Bodily Harm without Just Cause, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-104-869

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handguns equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

