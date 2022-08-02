Islanders invited to give feedback on Hillsborough Park Concept Plan

CANADA, August 2 - Islanders are asked to give feedback on future plans for Hillsborough Park.



The Department of Social Development and Housing on behalf of the PEI Housing Corporation is planning for the future development of its 85 Acre Hillsborough Park property in Charlottetown.

Residents are invited to join a community visioning workshop on August 9th at 6:30 pm at the Carrefour de l’Isle-Saint-Jean Community Centre. An online Zoom session will also be held on August 10 at 6:30 pm.

Residents may submit online feedback at princeedwardisland.ca/hillsboroughpark from August 9 to September 6, 2022. Written feedback may also be submitted by mail to:

Department of Social Development and Housing

Re: Hillsborough Park Concept Plan

Second Floor, Jones Building

11 Kent Street

PO Box 2000

Charlottetown, PE C1A 7N8

French interpretation will be offered during the Zoom session.

Registration is required for in person and online events. Email DeptSDH@gov.pe.ca or phone 902-368-4930 to register.

All participants all encouraged to bring a mask to the in-person event.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Gass

Senior Communications Officer

Social Development and Housing

rjgass@gov.pe.ca



