SAP Partner invenioLSI Reports Strong Public Sector Momentum

invenioLSI Momentum

Promotes Nader Tirandazi to CEO to Continue Building on invenioLSI’s Success Helping Public Services Organizations be More Efficient and Responsive

WALTHAM, MA, USA, August 3, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- invenioLSI, the world’s leading independent SAP consultancy and implementation partner for public sector organizations, today reported strong growth expectations amid global momentum signing new public sector contracts and successfully modernizing public services organizations since the completion of the merger between Invenio and LSI Consulting in February 2021. In addition, Nader Tirandazi, invenioLSI’s head of North America, has been promoted to CEO to lead the global organization through its next stage of growth.

Federal, state and local governments face an urgent need to modernize, be more flexible and be more responsive to the communities they serve. Hybrid work models along with growing demand for public services are forcing public services organizations at every level to take steps to upgrade their legacy technologies to better empower their teams.

“invenioLSI has emerged as a dominant force in transforming public sector organizations in the U.S. market, in the fast-growing Middle East region and across the UK and APAC,” said Tirandazi. “We’re not your traditional IT consultancy: we’re uniquely positioned, with a global and diverse team, the right qualifications, expertise and culture, and strong relationships, to help the public sector on its journey to becoming more effective through technology. I am delighted and privileged to take the wheel as CEO of the invenioLSI ship at this exciting and pivotal time.”

Notable wins since the completion of the merger include contracts with the City of Phoenix, United Arab Emirates FTA, the State Properties General Authority of Saudi Arabia, University of Cincinnati, State of Michigan and the Dept of Transport Hawaii, and most recently the Electric Power Research Group (EPRI), Port of San Diego among others. In addition to being a leading partner and expert in SAP solutions, invenioLSI has deep experience applying advanced digital, AI, IoT and data analytics technologies to solve challenges unique to the public sector. The company also recently launched its GovOne solution that lets public sector organizations looking to migrate their ERP systems to SAP S/4HANA to see exactly what they can expect from their invenioLSI solution before they embark on such a significant undertaking.

The planned transition of CEO reflects the increasing success and opportunity for the company. Tirandazi succeeds Arun Bala, who after nine years as CEO will continue to serve as Vice Chairman of the Board and support Tirandazi on strategy.

“Nader is an SAP alumni and has served in the U.S. public sector as a CFO. He brings an international mindset and is laser-focused on customer outcomes, recognizing that customer success is tightly aligned with our own success,” said Bala. “Looking forward, our growth opportunities are plentiful, and Nader is the perfect fit as my successor to serve our clients and take the company forward.”

About invenioLSI

invenioLSI is recognized as the world’s largest independent SAP consultancy and implementation partner for Public Sector and Services organizations. Our domain specialisms include Government, Local Authorities, Policing, Healthcare, Education, Public Transport, and Tax, with a niche position within the Media & Entertainment sector.

We use our own IP, Cloud, Digital, and Analytics skills and capabilities to accelerate SAP-based projects to help businesses transform the quality of services and save long-term costs. invenioLSI brings unmatched industry experience coupled with unique expertise in advanced technologies to help you realize the full value of your digital investment.

invenioLSI is fully international, with our EMEA HQ near London, and our North America HQ in Waltham, Mass. Our flexible delivery model – invenioLSI experts located across 16 offices located in 11 countries – ensures our global customer base benefits from high-quality engagements, by delivering quicker time to value and helping enterprises be more effective.