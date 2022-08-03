Submit Release
Perú Textiles and Alpaca del Perú to shine at Magic Las Vegas

Magic Las Vegas Booth #61212 - 61219

Pima Cotton’s extra long fibers allow for an ultra soft and durable textile”
— Conrado Falco
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peru has gained a reputation for high quality, competitively priced and sustainably produced textiles. Peru’s comprehensive free trade agreement with the United States and proximity makes it an attractive partner for fashion brands of all sizes.

Native fibers including Pima Cotton and Alpaca from Peru, have become highly coveted materials for international brands and designers. Pima Cotton’s extra long fibers allow for an ultra soft and durable textile, making it a fantastic choice for relaxed, sport and form fitting styles. Alpaca’s soft hypoallergenic fibers contain less lanolin than wool, have a smaller grazing footprint than cashmere and come in 22 natural colors to make soft and sustainable knitwear.

If you are a brand interested in nearshoring to Peru or are visiting Sourcing at Magic, Las Vegas, contact our Los Angeles textile specialist: Lottie Bertello lbertello@promperu.gob.pe

10 Full Service Peruvian Textile Manufacturers will Attend Sourcing at Magic:

Cotton: Cotton Project, Texma, Vircatex, Ecotexma, Kusa Cotton, Blue Knit Tex & Corporacion Farma’z

Alpaca: Killa Knits & Incalpaca

Denim: Grupo Sheyler

Peruvian textile exports to the US grew 74% during 2021, reaching $965 million.

The garment industry in peru creates 700k jobs (400k direct and 300k indirect jobs) representing 10% of the total manufacturing production. 95% of these companies are small enterprises.

Peru has a Trade Promotion with the US and close to 50% off the cotton used in Peru has been cultivated in the US.

Director: Conrado Falco
Trade Commission Of Peru, Los Angeles
+1 310-496-7411
