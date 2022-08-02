Submit Release
Expect weekday closures of SR 51/Glendale Avenue off-ramps for city of Phoenix paving

PHOENIX – The north- and southbound State Route 51 exit ramps at Glendale Avenue are scheduled to be closed during midday hours over the next week starting Wednesday, Aug. 3, for city of Phoenix pavement improvement work.

Both SR 51 off-ramps at Glendale Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday (Aug. 3-5) and Monday through Wednesday (Aug. 8-10) while the city’s pavement preservation work along Glendale Avenue is taking place.

The city plans to maintain access to SR 51 on-ramps at Glendale Avenue, while lane restrictions can be expected along Glendale Avenue near SR 51.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should plan on using other SR 51 exits, including those at Indian School Road, Highland Avenue, Colter Street, Bethany Home Road and Northern Avenue.

Schedules are subject to change due to factors such as inclement weather.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. ADOT also provides information and updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT

