The Woods at Parkside Releases Guide on Tactics to Fight Alcohol Cravings
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Woods at Parkside has released a guide on tactics people can use to fight alcohol cravings. The urge to drink during addiction recovery can be strong, and many people have difficulty coping with the physical and mental stress that detox can take on their bodies. However, there are ways to help plan and know what to do when cravings happen to prevent relapse.
Struggling with alcohol cravings is quite common for people trying to quit or reduce alcohol consumption. Some people need trained professionals to help them through the urges to drink alcohol during recovery. Addiction can affect the brain and body, which makes it extremely difficult to recover.
Some tactics that The Woods at Parkside provide for people to help fight the urge to drink include:
• Talking to someone that can be trusted and helpful when struggling with recovery.
• Knowing craving triggers and avoiding them when possible.
• Distracting oneself with hobbies until the craving passes.
• Imagining the consequences of what would happen if a relapse occurred.
• Eating healthy as nutritional deficiencies can cause cravings.
• Considering if the person might be HALT (hungry, angry, lonely, or tired)
Preventing alcohol relapse requires a long-term strategy that goes beyond stopping the cravings but instead envisioning and learning coping mechanisms for their sobriety. Some people think about why they stopped drinking alcohol and the benefits they hope to gain by staying sober. Then they use that as motivation to continue on their recovery journey.
They can also consider implementing support into their sobriety strategy, including:
• Learning skills that help them stay sober
• Staying aware of challenges, conditions, health, or feelings
• Practicing self-care
• Joining a support group
• Having a contact list of people to call for support
• Planning to get professional help when needed
The Woods at Parkside is a residential detox and recovery facility that can help people with drug addictions in Gahanna, Ohio. The staff includes physicians, nurses, and therapists that work together to create a treatment plan that helps drug-related challenges. If a person or someone they know is struggling with drug addiction, they can visit the Woods at Parkside website to learn more about treatment options.
William Slover
Struggling with alcohol cravings is quite common for people trying to quit or reduce alcohol consumption. Some people need trained professionals to help them through the urges to drink alcohol during recovery. Addiction can affect the brain and body, which makes it extremely difficult to recover.
Some tactics that The Woods at Parkside provide for people to help fight the urge to drink include:
• Talking to someone that can be trusted and helpful when struggling with recovery.
• Knowing craving triggers and avoiding them when possible.
• Distracting oneself with hobbies until the craving passes.
• Imagining the consequences of what would happen if a relapse occurred.
• Eating healthy as nutritional deficiencies can cause cravings.
• Considering if the person might be HALT (hungry, angry, lonely, or tired)
Preventing alcohol relapse requires a long-term strategy that goes beyond stopping the cravings but instead envisioning and learning coping mechanisms for their sobriety. Some people think about why they stopped drinking alcohol and the benefits they hope to gain by staying sober. Then they use that as motivation to continue on their recovery journey.
They can also consider implementing support into their sobriety strategy, including:
• Learning skills that help them stay sober
• Staying aware of challenges, conditions, health, or feelings
• Practicing self-care
• Joining a support group
• Having a contact list of people to call for support
• Planning to get professional help when needed
The Woods at Parkside is a residential detox and recovery facility that can help people with drug addictions in Gahanna, Ohio. The staff includes physicians, nurses, and therapists that work together to create a treatment plan that helps drug-related challenges. If a person or someone they know is struggling with drug addiction, they can visit the Woods at Parkside website to learn more about treatment options.
William Slover
The Woods at Parkside
email us here