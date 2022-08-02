Ortho East Announces Game-Changing Merger of Three Orthopedic Medical Groups

The merger will enable the group to offer higher standards and additional specialties.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ortho East is pleased to announce the recent merger of three renowned Orthopaedic medical groups – University Spine Center Academy Orthopedic , and High Mountain Ortho Ortho East is a ground-breaking Orthopaedic alliance of leading Orthopedists offering exceptional surgical and diagnostic skills for patients across New York and New Jersey. As one collective, powerful group, Ortho East will be able to offer higher standards and more niche specialties than ever before, making it one of the most sought-after resources for Orthopaedic services and care in the world.“We couldn’t be more pleased about the recent merger of such prestigious medical groups,” says Dan Gopen, a spokesperson for Ortho East. “Through the merger, we will now be able to offer more locations across New Jersey and New York, meaning more patients will be able to receive the professional Orthopaedic medical services the need and deserve. Our collective offers a unique blend of superior academic knowledge (Seton Hall & St. Joe’s Residency programs), practice, and research – which is very rare to find in the Orthopaedic community. For our patients, this means they will be able to find renowned, Orthopaedic services with ease – all while getting the most exceptional care by speciality professions who are passionate about the health of those they serve.”The extensive breadth of top-ranking Orthopaedic services that will be offered by Ortho East include:• Cartilage• Foot & Ankle• General Orthopaedics• Hand & Wrist• Hip• Joint Replacement• Knee• MRI Scanning• Non-Operative Physiatry• Physical Therapy• Podiatry• Spine• Sports Medicine• Trauma• Urgent Care• X-Ray Imaging• And so much moreFor more information about Ortho East, please visit www.myorthoeast.com in the near future.About Ortho EastOrtho East is a group of top-shelf spine, sports medicine, and trauma practice Orthopaedic professionals in New York and New Jersey. Along with offering traditional Orthopaedic services by distinct medical practitioners, the group also provides an exceptional joint replacement program and is in the process of developing a Foot, Ankle, and Hand practice as well.The collective super group is keen to develop allegiances with additional Orthopaedic associations or businesses who are looking to expand their network and become part of the largest alliance of its kind in the world.