This airline claims it will be worth over a billion dollars before it’s first flight leaves the ground

Featuring Live Q & A One of the many things that set Avatar apart from other airlines Just one more for the passengers

Imagine if you had invested in Amazon, Facebook, Tesla or others before they went public? This could be another opportunity to do just that.

Avatar’s plan is different than any other airline, I believe it’s destined to change the way the industry does business” — Barry Michaels, CEO & Founder

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rather than base the company on debt, Avatar plans to be debt-free and asset-rich, raising capital through Reg D 506c private equity offerings totaling $800mm followed by an IPO in three to five years.

Avatar has entered into agreements with Rothwell Partners, a placement agent to help market its offering, and SeriesOne Securities, a licensed FINRA broker-dealer to handle the investments. Beginning August 23rd, Avatar’s CEO and other executives will present a series of brief presentations over Zoom followed by live Q & A.

“The airline industry is facing unprecedented challenges due in part to the prior effects of COVID-19. Avatar's plans are different than any other airline and I believe it will dramatically change the way airlines operate,” said Avatar’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer Barry Michaels.

Among other things that make Avatar different is its exclusive use of the wide body 747-400 equipped with 581 seats, with all 539 economy seats available at $19-$99 every day, every flight when purchased 30 days or more in advance. Add to this, its multi-revenue streams including advertising, cargo, and other strategic partnerships.

“Avatar will also open its sizable cargo doors to accommodate the projected rise in demand for cost-effective commercial hauling solutions. The demand for shipping cargo was already sky-high before COVID, but the pandemic has put the squeeze on companies seeking cost-effective solutions to move their products quickly and efficiently from point to point,” said Michaels. “Using the extra space of 747s will allow Avatar to offer very competitive commercial hauling rates, in addition to ultra-low passenger fares.”

Avatar Airlines believes it’s time to fly big again. Powered by an experienced team of leaders and flight operations professionals, Avatar plans to revolutionize the airline industry by transforming the traditional long-haul Boeing 747 aircraft into an innovative, cost-efficient supersized passenger and cargo airline brand.

To learn how an initial share of $15 can be worth hundreds and more about this potentially lucrative investment, register for a short presentation with live Q & A. Reserve your spot here:

A peak into Avatar’s future