Pipe Replacements to Close a Portion of Captain Moore Road in Windham Township, Bradford County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 1042 (Captain Moore Road) will be closed starting tomorrow in Windham Township, Bradford County, for a pipe replacement project.

Beginning Wednesday, August 3, Captain Moore Road will be closed between the intersections with Route 187 and Route 1053 (Sugar Cabin Road), while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew replaces deteriorating pipes. Work will be performed during daylight hours.



A detour using Route 187, Sugar Cabin Road, and Route 1036 (Orwell Hill Road) in Orwell and Windham townships will be in place while the work is being performed. The detour will be daytime only.



Work is expected to be completed on Friday, August 12, weather permitting.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

