Submit Release
News Search

There were 961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,003 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash In Washington County

Maryland State Police News Release

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in which one person died Tuesday afternoon in Washington County.

At about 1:20 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack responded to a report of a vehicle crash in the area of Downsville Pike at Rench Road in Hagerstown, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2004 silver Toyota Highlander was traveling north on Downsville Pike prior to Rench Road, when for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the road to the right and overturned multiple times. 

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, identified as John Thomas Green III, 51, of Pennsylvania, was ejected from the vehicle and was declared deceased by emergency medical personnel at the scene.  Downsville Pike was closed for about 90 minutes following the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT:  Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

  

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash In Washington County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.