Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash In Washington County

August 2, 2022

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in which one person died Tuesday afternoon in Washington County.

At about 1:20 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack responded to a report of a vehicle crash in the area of Downsville Pike at Rench Road in Hagerstown, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2004 silver Toyota Highlander was traveling north on Downsville Pike prior to Rench Road, when for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the road to the right and overturned multiple times.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, identified as John Thomas Green III, 51, of Pennsylvania, was ejected from the vehicle and was declared deceased by emergency medical personnel at the scene. Downsville Pike was closed for about 90 minutes following the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov