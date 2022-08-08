Just Mind Counseling Opens Newest Location In South Austin, Texas
It has been our goal to help as many people as possible and with this new location we now have the opportunity to reach more of the growing Austin community.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- August 8, 2022 - Just Mind Counseling is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Austin, Texas. Founded in 2007 by husband and wife therapists, William and Teri Schroeder, Just Mind Counseling is a collection of 40 mental health professionals who have been honored to serve over 7,000 patients in the Greater Austin area. Their flagship location caters to North Austin, whereas the new location will provide treatment to South Austin from the Westlake community.
— William and Terri Schroeder
Originally a boutique-collection of mental health professionals, Just Mind Counseling has grown significantly due to community demand and contemporary challenges. From their original North Austin location, they expanded into additional office suites throughout the complex to accommodate their growing patients. While that set-up worked, the emergence of COVID-19 created a demand and focus on mental health unlike recent history. The Schroeders realized that to fully meet the overwhelming needs of Austinites, they needed even more space and to expand heavily into teletherapy options. William and Teri embarked on a large remodeling project of a former healthcare facility in the Summer of 2022. This mental health clinic in Westlake was designed with new technological advancements and will be the new full-time home to existing and forthcoming practitioners.
Both Just Mind Locations will provide residents of Austin with therapy and counseling services for:
Anxiety Counseling
Depression Counseling
Grief Counseling
ADHD Counseling
Parental Counseling
Family Counseling
Marriage and Couples Counseling
EMDR Therapy
Executive & Leadership Coaching
Much More
In addition to the above-mentioned services, Director of Neurodiversity Services, Scott Allen, will provide autism counseling services. Scott is a distinguished and recognized psychologist in Austin who has been working with autistic clients and their families for over 20 years. Just Mind Counseling is excited to be able to provide Scott’s services to clients from the new Westlake location.
The team at Just Mind Counseling knows how important it is for the residents of Austin to be able to access therapy and counseling services, which is why they’re offering comprehensive online counseling services in Austin. Flexible scheduling from the comfort of home is important to patients, so both locations have extended office hours until 9 PM for both in-person and online appointments.
About Just Mind Counseling
Just Mind Counseling has been servicing the residents of Texas for over 15 years. Originally founded in Austin, Texas, Just Mind Counseling prides itself on its ability to provide a multitude of counseling and therapy services to those in need of them. With over 7,000 patients served in just 15 years, it is apparent that their services are providing the results their clients need.
Just Mind Counseling continuously strives to better the education of its staff by constantly providing them the opportunity to extend their education. Their licensed counselors and therapists provide one appointment at a time or ongoing therapy structures to allow their clients the ability to choose their therapy path.
An Austin-based husband and wife mental health practice, Just Mind Counseling offers comprehensive psychological treatments for all age groups. Each of our counselors and psychologists on staff is trained to meet the needs of their clients, regardless of their emotional or diagnostic temperament. Residents of Austin and their loved ones can feel comfortable sharing their successes and challenges with the Just Mind Counseling team in a safe therapeutic environment.
To learn more about how Just Mind Counseling can benefit you, please visit: https://justmind.org/
Teri Schroeder, LCSW
William Schroeder, LPC
Just Mind Counseling
7004 Bee Caves Rd, Bldg 3, Suite 200
Austin, Texas 78746
Phone: (512) 359-3775
Website: https://justmind.org/
Email: scheduling@justmind.org
William Andrew Schroeder
Just Mind Counseling
+1 512-729-5022
william.schroeder@justmind.org
