NVBDC and Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago are partnering to bring veteran businesses the 6th annual Connect Conference!
6th annual NVBDC and Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Connect Conference is open for 1:1 Matchmaking with leading corporations.DETROIT, MI, US, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is elated to partner with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago for the 6th annual Connect Conference to continue to provide education and opportunities to Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs).
The NVBDC and Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago are partnering once again to bring veteran business owners the 6th annual Connect Conference. The conference brings speakers from NVBDC, The Federal Reserve, The State of Michigan, and Comerica Bank. The speakers are on a mission to give business owners the real take on navigating the procurement process, the economic outlook of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the “Impact of CVE transition to SBA for Veterans”. The business conference will feature 1:1 matchmaking available from 1:00 PM- 5:00 PM EST after speaker presentations.
NVBDC and the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s Connect Conference will feature 8 professional speakers; all attending to give veteran business owners insight into successful procurement practices. Welcoming all Veterans and professionals will be Federal Reserve’s- Detroit Branch Vice President Dr. Calvin Higgins. Other Federal Reserve speakers include Martin LaVelle – Sr. Business Economist, Mark Hands – Director of Supplier Diversity/Associate OMWI Director, and LoAnna Warren – Senior Buyer. Also attending, to discuss the state’s new MISC program will be Eric Pratt- Geographically Disadvantaged Business Specialist. Comerica Bank’s panel, Teresa LeFevre- Vice President, Supplier Diversity Manager and Greg Rivard- Vice President, Procurement IT Category Manager, will engage us in the state of procurement today and help attendees gain an understanding of the dynamics between Supplier Diversity, Procurement, and the Business Units. Last but never least, we have NVBDC’s very own, Keith King- Founder and CEO sharing impacts and tips to overcome the transition of the CVE to SBA for Veterans.
Although just days away from the virtual business conference, the option for 1:1 matchmaking with a corporation is still open and supplier diversity professionals are ecstatic to be matching with Veteran Business Owners. Please do not fret, even if a corporation does not match with you before the event, you will have the opportunity to request a meeting during matchmaking!
"This event is unique in that our Veteran Owned Businesses do not need to be certified to participate. With some of the largest corporations in the country participating, this may be one of the best opportunities for any veteran-owned business to meet and talk with corporations that have a proven track record of hiring veteran-owned businesses." Said By: Keith King, Founder and CEO of NVBDC
To register for the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) and Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s 6th annual Connect Conference please click here and choose your category.
