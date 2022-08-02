CBP Officers Seize $22K in Cocaine from Pedestrian at Hidalgo International Bridge
HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) intercepted $22,700 worth of alleged cocaine, July 29.
“Our CBP officers used teamwork, experience and attention to detail to thwart this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.
CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a 42-year-old man making entry from Mexico on foot. A canine team on duty alerted to the odor of narcotics and the person was immediately escorted to a secure area where officers discovered two packages of alleged cocaine hidden on his person. A total of 2.95 pounds of alleged cocaine was removed.
CBP OFO seized the narcotics, and the case remains under investigation by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).
Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.