CBP Officers at Hidalgo International Bridge Apprehend Fugitive Wanted for Sexual Assault of a Child

HIDALGO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge apprehended U.S. citizen from McAllen, wanted for sexual assault of a child, July 29.

“This man will have his day in court thanks to our vigilant CBP officers who screen travelers entering the United States,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

CBP officers encountered 21-year-old Juan Pedro Arroyo, as he arrived from Mexico at the Hidalgo International Bridge and immediately secured him after discovering Arroyo was a possible match to an arrest warrant. Upon investigation, biometric verification confirmed his identity along with an active arrest warrant from Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Arroyo has been wanted stemming from allegations from an incident in May 2022 and faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony in the state of Texas.

A Hidalgo County deputy arrived to take custody of Arroyo and transported him to the county jail.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

