CBP Officers Seize $22K in Cocaine from Pedestrian at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) intercepted $22,700 worth of alleged cocaine, July 29.

“Our CBP officers used teamwork, experience and attention to detail to thwart this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a 42-year-old man making entry from Mexico on foot. A canine team on duty alerted to the odor of narcotics and the person was immediately escorted to a secure area where officers discovered two packages of alleged cocaine hidden on his person. A total of 2.95 pounds of alleged cocaine was removed.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics, and the case remains under investigation by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).

