Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,995 in the last 365 days.

CBP Officers Seize $22K in Cocaine from Pedestrian at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) intercepted $22,700 worth of alleged cocaine, July 29.

“Our CBP officers used teamwork, experience and attention to detail to thwart this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a 42-year-old man making entry from Mexico on foot. A canine team on duty alerted to the odor of narcotics and the person was immediately escorted to a secure area where officers discovered two packages of alleged cocaine hidden on his person. A total of 2.95 pounds of alleged cocaine was removed.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics, and the case remains under investigation by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

CBP Officers Seize $22K in Cocaine from Pedestrian at Hidalgo International Bridge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.