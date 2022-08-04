Sustaira Expands EMEA Presence with d.u.h.Group Partnership for the DACH region
Sustainability software provider, Sustaira, announces an implementation and reseller partnership with Germany-based d.u.h.Group.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Sustaira announced the expansion of their EMEA presence through a new partnership with Germany based Smart Expert Certified Mendix and Siemens partner d.u.h.Group.
Sustaira’s Sustainability and ESG app platform offers a portfolio of customizable apps that helps companies in their sustainability and ESG journey. d.u.h.Group has joined Sustaira’s rapidly growing Sustainability ecosystem to implement and customize Sustaira's Sustainability platform and ESG solutions in the DACH region. With a focus on implementing and extending Sustaira’s low-code ESG solutions, this is an essential first step in the DACH region. Sustaira recently formalized partnerships with Siemens Digital Industries Software, low-code application platform Mendix, Axians, and today welcomes fellow Siemens and Mendix Partner, d.u.h.Group as well.
Sustainability has been a core part of d.u.h.Group since its inception. Before founding the company, Dirk and Stefan Hindrichs together with the Managing Director, Michael Runge, were already working on projects to improve energy efficiency and offsetting impact. Now, d.u.hGroup is committed to enabling customers through technology-driven solutions to mitigate their carbon footprint and generate competitive advantage in their respective markets.
As Siemens partners, d.u.h.Group and Sustaira now offer a powerful triangular program, supporting and ultimately enabling digital transformation and acceleration of sustainability and ESG efforts. Organizations can get a complete solution to guide them through their Sustainability journey. As Kevin Morbach, Head of Marketing and business development at d.u.h.Group outlines,
“As a leading engineering and digitalization company we will help our customers to implement and use Sustaira in the best and most efficient way possible. We will ensure that Sustaira is adapted exactly to the requirements of our customers and enable it to consume all the data needed to get transparency and identify the most effective levers for our customers to mitigate their carbon footprint and advance substantially and fast on their ESG target achievement.”
This partnership represents international growth for both organizations and presents a significant opportunity to better equip customers locally throughout their sustainability journeys. The DACH region is an important growth market, where local partners, such as d.u.h.Group, can not only implement, but also customize and co-create Sustainability solutions with Sustaira. As Vincent de la Mar, Founder and CEO at Sustaira, highlights:
“We’re pleased to welcome d.u.h.Group to Sustaira’s Sustainability and ESG partner network. Our collaboration has been powerful already and the trust and local experience offered is impressive. Via this Sustainability software partnership we scale and succeed together in the DACH region, in particular Germany, in close collaboration with Siemens.”
Sustaira’s solutions and services are best described as layers. The core represents the Sustaira Sustainability App Platform and the ESG application templates within the platform itself. This expands into Sustaira’s app delivery and implementation services, which includes the ability to add customizations and feature functionality. Partners, such as d.u.h.Group, have the ability to lead app delivery, customizations, and implementation services of Sustaira solutions. The final layer represents Sustaira’s ESG and Sustainability Consulting services.
For those interested in learning more about Sustaira’s growing partner network and collaboration options please visit www.sustaira.com and if you would like to explore the platform for free, sign up for the free version today, through this link: https://www.sustaira.com/getstarted
About d.u.h.Group
d.u.h.Group is an innovative solution provider in the core business areas of engineering and digitization. With versatile d.u.h.Group solutions, the digitization of the entire value chain from the product development process to the production of well-known companies and the most diverse industrial sectors is ensured. The actions of the d.u.h.Group in relation to customers are always based on people, processes and products. The focus is on tailor-made advice, state-of-the-art training and reliable user support as the cornerstones for the ideal enablement of acting people. Industry experience, process knowledge and proven working methods in design, simulation, testing, manufacturing and automation are other crucial components. Finally, the best possible solution for the customer is determined, implemented and usually consists of the Siemens software solutions NX CAD, NX CAM, Simcenter, Teamcenter, Polarion, Mendix, specialized software tools and extensions from d.u.h.Group as well as world-class engineering services.
About Sustaira
Sustaira is the Sustainability & ESG Software Platform for all your web and mobile solutions. Imagine a world where cutting edge technology and Sustainability domain expertise are combined. At its core, Sustaira offers the all-in-one Sustainability App platform, app templates, and custom web and mobile initiatives. This technology is then paired with App delivery and implementation services. Lastly, organizations have the option through a Sustaira’s ecosystem and network for Sustainability and ESG Consulting. Sustaira is going beyond goal setting, data gathering and reporting. Sustaira makes it actionable, accountable, scalable, and rewarding. As a 360-degree software platform, Sustaira is on a mission to accelerate Sustainability and ESG initiatives by enabling and empowering Sustainability Directors to make their organizations more Sustainable. Faster. Sustainability starts with Sustaira.
