UDAF Issues Warning: Rising Number of Stolen Livestock and Livestock Killings

Taylorsville, UT — The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) has received reports of a large number of reported missing and harmed livestock in the state this year, adding to an alarming trend that has been increasing over the past few years.

“Our department has been investigating a substantial amount of cases of missing livestock and suspicious livestock deaths this year,” said Leann Hunting, UDAF animal industry director. “While we don’t know the exact cause of the increase in cases, it is very concerning and we want to raise awareness of these happenings.”

As of July 2022, UDAF has received missing livestock reports for 77 cattle, five horses/mules, and one sheep/goat; of those 83 animals, seven have been found. The department has also received seven reports of suspicious livestock deaths that are currently under investigation.Historical trends indicate that a rise in these occurrences are expected to increase into the fall months. Livestock producers should be vigilant and herds should be monitored closely. Any instances of missing or harmed livestock should be reported to the local brand inspector.

UDAF is asking the public to be vigilant and watch for any suspicious activity. A reward of $20,000 is offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person involved in the theft, mutilation, or malicious killing of livestock. Reports can be made to the UDAF livestock investigator at 435-419-0021.

