The Property Advocates Participates in Recent School Supplies Drive

In support of the local community, Florida insurance law firm The Property Advocates is collecting school supplies to donate for the upcoming school year.

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Property Advocates are taking the time to give back to their community by participating in a school supplies drive for the 2022-2023 school year, which is right around the corner. The Florida insurance law firm chooses to prioritize community involvement and encourages employees to donate any supplies such as composition and spiral notebooks, glue sticks, pencils, post-its, tissues, binders, folders, and more. The donation list aims to help students with the essential tools they need for math, science, reading, and writing classes.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Miami is the foundation selected for The Property Advocates Coral Gables office to donate all the school supplies. Needed items are currently being collected until August 3, 2022. Though the process of collecting and donating for a school supplies drive might seem simple, the impact on community and education improvement is high.

According to KFF State Health Facts, Florida is the third largest state in the United States, home to 20,843,500 in 2018. That same year, the percentage of Florida residents whose income fell below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) was 33.2%, a larger percentage than the United States share at 30.4%. The integration of technology into the education sector has made internet access a primary requirement to access school books, resources, tasks, and assignments.

However, so many families struggle to pay for internet access from home. On a national scale, 97% of low-income students rely on school for internet access, and for 40 million students, that internet connection is not high-speed, as reported by DoSomething.org. When a family cannot pay for home internet and finances are limited to basic living needs, school supplies commonly do not make it on the shopping list. Donating school supplies helps bridge the financial gap low-income homes face when trying to make ends meet and provides children with everything they need to have a smoother educational experience.

Equipping students with school supplies also impacts how a student approaches learning and can boost a student emotionally and academically. Multiple studies reveal a direct correlation between students having their own school supplies and improvement in students' grades as well as attitudes and behavior in class towards learning. Teacher interviews back up these studies' results, granting insight into how children respond to learning when parents or legal guardians cannot set the student up for success with the supplies they need for the school year.

Many educators working with students from low-income families find themselves reaching into their own pockets to buy school supplies for their scholars. However, when teacher salaries are already stretched thin, such a financial commitment out of care for students' success can create tension in a teacher's personal life, leading to burnout and resignations.

Donating school supplies helps teachers not have to provide hundreds to thousands of annual dollars to ensure students are ready for the classroom. The community support The Property Advocates provides helps not only the kids who need it most but also the teachers.

About The Property Advocates

The Property Advocates, P.A. is a full-service Florida insurance law firm specializing in property insurance claims. With offices in Miami, Orlando, and Tampa, The Property Advocates team consists of nearly 25 experienced attorneys with decades of combined experience who are compassionate, knowledgeable, and not afraid to go to trial for their clients. They have a successful track record of resolving complicated property insurance claims and getting their clients the fair compensation they deserve.