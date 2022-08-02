Reginald Williams of Procurement Resources, Inc to Receive the GMSDC’s Blue Legend Award
Supplier Diversity Pioneer to be honored at the 40th Annual Spirit of Alliance AwardsATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC) will honor Reginald Williams, the Chief Executive Officer of Procurement Resources, Inc. (PRI), with the 2022 Spirit of Alliance Blue Legend Award on Thursday, August 18, 2022. The Spirit of Alliance Awards event recognizes excellence in supplier diversity across the state of Georgia, honoring the many achievements of the State of Georgia’s top corporations, small business owners and supplier diversity champions.
The Blue Legend Award is the top individual honor presented at the Spirit of Alliance Awards. It is presented to a visionary leader who has demonstrated extraordinary courage, overcome a variety of challenging obstacles, and remained steadfast in the pursuit of equal opportunity for minority business owners in Georgia and elsewhere. Mr. Williams, a lifelong advocate for supply chain diversity and inclusive procurement practices who is the principal of one of the most influential consulting firms in the nation, will join an exclusive circle of distinguished past recipients of the Blue Legend Award, including Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson, Senator Sam Nunn, Congressman John Lewis, Ambassador Andrew Young, Hispanic business leader Sara Gonzalez, and business icons Herman J. Russell and Gregory Baranco.
A veteran of nearly 50 years in the supply chain arena, Williams began his career as a purchasing agent at Westinghouse Aerospace, eventually rising to the level of Chief Procurement officer. He served in the non-profit sector as an advocate for affirmative action and as a long-time faculty member at several higher education institutions alongside running his company, which he launched in 1976. His client list reads like a Who’s Who of America’s largest and most prestigious Fortune 500 brands, including IBM, the Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, Kaiser Permanente and American Electric Power. It is no accident that many of PRI’s clients are members of the Billion Dollar Roundtable, an exclusive organization of companies that spend at least a billion dollars per year with diverse suppliers. A consultant, speaker, author, subject matter expert and trusted advisor to many, Reginald Williams is one of the true pillars of the diverse supplier engagement community.
The 2022 Spirit of Alliance Awards Luncheon will take place on Thursday, August 18, 2022 hosted by The Coca-Cola Company. For more information, visit www.gmsdc.org.
About the GMSDC
The Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. (GMSDC), is a 47-year-old not-for-profit organization that fosters value-driven partnerships that may otherwise not be possible between corporate entities, ethnic minority-owned businesses and government entities in the state of Georgia. With over 400 national and local corporate members and more than 900 certified minority business enterprises, the GMSDC is the leader in supplier diversity and minority business development in Georgia. The GMSDC is headquartered in Atlanta and is an affiliate of National Minority Supplier Development Council. For more information, call 404-589-4929 or visit www.gmsdc.org.
