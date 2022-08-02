Shattered Orbs Gaming Metaverse Launches to Give Players an Immersive Virtual Taste of Owning Something
We wanted to create a gaming metaverse where players could learn the art of buying, holding, and selling.”LONDON, UK, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is there a better way to learn the business end of crypto than gaming style? Enter Shattered Orbs. It’s a newly launched metaverse mix of NFTs, crypto, and gaming that heightens senses and virtual wallets. Based on four classes of warriors on the hunt for power, versatility, and elemental abilities, the game cashes in foresight and fun to create actual ownership for its players. It sounds like a real-world experience, but that may be the point.
— Faayaz Faqerzad
Faayaz Faqerzad, one of the creators of Shattered Orbs, said, “We wanted to create a gaming metaverse where players could learn the art of buying, holding, and selling. So, NFTs are the ways, and crypto is the means. But, we left no one out - gamers can also play free.”
In a game with tangible world assets, every currency and item a player earns in the Shattered Orbs metaverse is owned by them and backed by the blockchain. An action-packed mix between real and virtual, players can even own land in the game and rent it out to other players.
About Shattered Orbs:
Shattered Orbs was created in November of 2021 by a gaming development team of experts in blockchain.
