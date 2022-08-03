Opportunity Partners Holds Career Open House Amid Staffing Shortage

Opportunity Partners, a Minneapolis disability services nonprofit, is hosting career open houses to recruit new staff members to combat the staffing shortage.

MINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES , August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opportunity Partners, a Minneapolis-area disability services nonprofit, is hosting two career open houses to recruit new staff members in order to combat the staffing shortage that has prevented them from fully reopening their services.

Like many disability service organizations, Opportunity Partners has been unable to provide their full breadth of services due to the current staffing crisis, with a current waitlist for services of over 400 people. Unfortunately, the Minnesota Legislature did not take action in the 2022 session to provide relief to disability service organizations, so the situation has become even more urgent. Providers like Opportunity Partners are doing all they can to recruit and retain staff members in order to best serve people with disabilities and reduce the waiting list for services.

Opportunity Partners will host two career open houses where candidates can experience the company culture and explore various openings across multiple departments. Openings include Residential, Day and Employment services; a $2,000 sign-on bonus will be offered for full-time employees and a $750 sign-on bonus will be offered for part-time employees.

Where & When:

• Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 5-7 pm at Opportunity Partners-Koch Campus at 5500 Opportunity Ct., Minnetonka, MN 55343

• Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 5-7 pm at Opportunity Partners-Asplin Center at 10000 51st Ave. N., Plymouth, MN 55442

ABOUT:

Established in 1953, Opportunity Partners is a Minneapolis area nonprofit advancing the quality of life for people with disabilities. Opportunity Partners offers employment, enrichment and residential services that help people with disabilities earn an income, live as independently as possible, and participate as active members of the community. Opportunity Partners focuses on the abilities of the 1,200 people we serve each year. For more information, visit www.opportunities.org.