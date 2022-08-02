Liquid Biopsy Market to Get a New Boost with CAGR of 20.9% by 2028 | Allied Market Research

Liquid Biopsy Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research added new research on Liquid Biopsy Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Liquid Biopsy market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Biocept Inc., Guardant Health Inc., Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (FOUNDATION MEDICINE, INC.), Johnson & Johnson, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, MDxHealth SA, QIAGEN N.V., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The global liquid biopsy market size accounted for $1,204.20 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach at $6,804.90 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 20.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Liquid biopsy tests prove to be an easy and non-invasive method to access molecular information about the tumor genome. Moreover, these tests facilitate early detection of cancer recurrence, and characterization of tumor dynamics. Safety and efficiency of cancer treatment is improved by the use of these tests, owing to their ability to characterize the new lesions, implement therapeutic targets, and predict the treatment outcome.

The liquid biopsy market is experiencing growth owing to rise in advancements in liquid biopsies. In addition, surge in prevalence of cancer cases and patient preference for minimally invasive therapies are anticipated to fuel the market growth. Rise in healthcare expenditure in the developing countries, such as India and China, and use of liquid biopsy tests to treat rare cancers are expected to present ample opportunities for the market growth. However, the market growth is restricted due to lack of awareness of cancer in the developed regions.

Liquid Biopsy Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Liquid Biopsy Market by Key Players: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Biocept Inc., Guardant Health Inc., Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (FOUNDATION MEDICINE, INC.), Johnson & Johnson, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, MDxHealth SA, QIAGEN N.V., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Liquid Biopsy Market By Product & Service: Kits & Reagents, Platforms & Instruments, and Services

Liquid Biopsy Market By Circulating Biomarker: Circulating Tumor Cells, Extracellular Vesicles, Circulating Tumor DNA [ctDNA], and Other Biomarkers

Liquid Biopsy Market By Cancer Type: Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, and Other Cancers

Liquid Biopsy Market By End User: Hospitals & Laboratories and Government & Academic Research Centers

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

