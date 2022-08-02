Submit Release
MGTO calls for strict compliance with latest pandemic guidelines in the industry Stepping up inspections upon supervised establishments during stabilization period

MACAU, August 2 - Promulgated on the Macao SAR Gazette on 1 August 2022, the Executive Order No. 139/2022 lifts the previous ban on operations of health clubs, karaoke lounges, bars and other leisure facilities as well as dine-in services at food and beverage establishments, which can resume from 2 August. Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) urges all establishments under its supervision to strictly follow the latest pandemic guidelines issued by Health Bureau, while the Office will beef up patrols during the stabilization period for pandemic prevention.

Reminder for establishments to follow pandemic guidelines rigorously

As Macao steps into the stabilization period, MGTO has issued letters requiring all establishments under its supervision to rigorously comply with the latest executive order and the pandemic guidelines issued by Health Bureau, which entail specific measures on staff management, control on numbers of patrons served at venues, the requirement for individuals to scan the venue code, wear a mask and undergo temperature checks, among other measures. MGTO-licensed establishments, including restaurants and simple dining establishments, saunas, massage parlours, health clubs, karaoke lounges, bars, nightclubs, discotheques, dance parlours, cabaret venues and so forth, are obliged to request their customers/service users to provide proof of negative result or proof of sampling for COVID-19 nucleic acid test based on a sample collected within three days (i.e. on the day of receiving service or within the past two days).

Step up patrols and join the trade to build strong line of defense

MGTO have sent out staff to inspect various establishments and will step up patrols steadily. To ensure various anti-pandemic measures are properly implemented, The Office urges all establishments to strictly follow these measures, encouraging the trade to cooperate and work together in guarding the city against the pandemic.

