“7+3” medical observation policy to apply to certain arrivals from foreign countries, Hong Kong SAR and the region of Taiwan

MACAU, August 2 - Based on the latest characteristics of COVID-19 transmission and the “Protocol for Prevention and Control of COVID-19 (Ninth Edition)” published by the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that:

With effect from 6 August 2022, for inbound travelers from foreign countries, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region or the region of Taiwan, or individuals who have a travel or residence history to such places within 10 days, provided that their COVID-19 nucleic acid tests are all negative upon entry into Macao and during the medical observation period, their period of medical observation in isolation shall be shortened to 7 days (the 7th day from the day after the date of arrival), followed by 3 days of self-health management (while the health code will turn yellow); meanwhile, the concerned individual shall be subject to COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Days 1, 2, 3, 5 and 7 from the day following the day of discharge from medical observation.

The relevant measures are applicable to those who have completed the full course of primary vaccination against COVID-19, as well as those who fail to complete the full course of vaccination due to age, illness or other reasons.

The relevant measures also apply to those who are currently under medical observation.