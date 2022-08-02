Submit Release
“7+3” medical observation policy to apply to individuals with residence/travel history to risk areas of Mainland China

MACAU, August 2 - Based on the latest characteristics of COVID-19 transmission and the “Protocol for Prevention and Control of COVID-19 (Ninth Edition)” published by the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that:

With effect from 6 August 2022, individuals with residence/travel history to risk areas of Mainland China who are subject to centralized medical observation in accordance with the corresponding announcement of the Health Bureau, provided that their COVID-19 nucleic acid tests are all negative upon entry into Macao and during the medical observation period, their period of medical observation in isolation shall be shortened to 7 days (the 7th day from the day after departure from the risk area, but for a minimum period of 5 days), followed by 3 days of self-health management (while the health code will turn yellow); meanwhile, the concerned individual shall be subject to COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Days 1, 2, and 3 from the day following the day of discharge from medical observation. The relevant measures also apply to those who are currently under medical observation.

