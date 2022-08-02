Submit Release
SR 87 intermittent closures southwest of Gilbert Road start Aug. 3

PHOENIX – State Route 87 will be closed intermittently during daytime hours in an area southwest of Gilbert Road starting Wednesday, Aug. 3, for power line repairs by the Western Area Power Administration.

Intermittent closures lasting up to 15 minutes each time are scheduled along SR 87 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. (each day) from Wednesday to Monday (Aug. 3-8) in an area near Camelback Road, between Gilbert Road and Mesa Drive, on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

Schedules are subject to change due to factors such as inclement weather.

Law enforcement officers will be on site for the closures. Drivers should stay alert for slowing or stopped traffic.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. ADOT also provides information and updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT

