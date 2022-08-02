Plagood Announces Entry Into Web3 with Entertain-To-Earn Token and Social Entertainment App

Plagood’s partnerships with leading music groups and global artists will put the app in front of hundreds of millions users

/EIN News/ -- Tortola, BVI, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plagood, a ground-breaking social entertainment app that allows users to seamlessly swap themselves into popular music videos and transform themselves into the artists they love, has announced their entry into Web3 with the upcoming release of their entertain-to-earn token. The token rewards and incentivizes participation on the Plagood app for all key stakeholders including users, creators and IP holders. The platform has partnered with Nvidia, Universal Music, and other major recording and publishing groups and has grown exponentially to reach a current active user base of over 80,000.



According to Mike More, the CEO of Plagood: “Plagood is bringing the world's most popular artists and music into Web3. Our synthetic media app unlocks new monetization streams for artists, while allowing our users to engage with their favorite artists and their music in entirely new ways. Synthetic media is the next media unit to take over the social media landscape, and we are excited about attaching this to our Entertain-to-Earn token and our viral social entertainment application.

Plagood was co-founded by renowned musician Timbaland, as well as Mike More, a serial entrepreneur with several successful exits in the music world. Plagood’s native Token ($PGT) will power an entertain-to-earn token model and creator fund designed to accelerate adoption and incentivize participation on the platform. The project has been incubated in partnership with Assets International, which has advised in their entertain-to-earn token model and go-to-market strategy.

According to project insiders, there are numerous benefits of Plagood. For the first time, Plagood represents a Web3 application that is built for the upcoming generation, not the current one, and will be a direct pipeline for millions of Gen-Z users to get into Web3. The app’s strong network creates a ‘sticky’ entertainment experience that combines multiple activities and revenue streams to keep users engaged. In addition, their equity investment and partnership with Nvidia provides Plagood with some of the most cost-effective computing and cloud storage pricing in the industry.

Plagood provides users with artist content through synthetic media licenses, which cover a growing list of top artists including Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande, Saweetie, and others. By being able to use the music of these fan favorites, Plagood will have access to hundreds of millions of fans every day.

About Plagood

Plagood is building the next generation of social entertainment apps, powered by advanced AI technology. Plagood makes it possible for users to swap themselves onto iconic clips of their favorite artists, taking the relationship between fans and artists to a whole new level with a fun entertain-to-earn (E2E) product. For more information on the Plagood token ($PGT) or the Plagood application, please visit us here.

Media contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com

Media contact az@kisspr.com

News Via KISS PR https://kisspr.com/